Closed: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, some exhibits at temporary location

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is closed. It's getting some upgrades.

"It's been long overdue," said director Matt Mayberry.

The $6.2 million renovation project includes a new HVAC system. The current one is 50 years old.

"We faced some pretty serious leaking issues, we've had to close galleries," said Mayberry.

Mayberry said the museum will be closed for eight months. Meanwhile, people can still check out some exhibits at a temporary location.

CSPM's Annex is right next store at the Plaza of the Rockies. It's free.

85,000 people came to visit the museum last year, said Mayberry.

"I hate it, I love seeing the public in here, I've been kind of dreading this but it's a must-do," said Mayberry.

The museum will also get a new roof, open a new gallery and renovate an existing one.

I spoke with a few people at the Annex.

Laurie Weston is visiting her son from Seattle. She said she wanted to check out the museum.

"Very disappointed, I've been looking forward to seeing the collection of the pottery that was made in this area," said Weston.

Ila Debose lives in Colorado Springs. Her brother is in town and wanted to go to the museum.

"A little disappointed," said Debose. "Then we were directed over [to the Annex] and that kind of changed the perspective because it still gives us something to do."

Both said the new museum will be worth the wait.

"Next time it's open we will be there," said Debose.

"[My son will] be here for another 2.5 years so that's time to come back and see the collection, I can wait," said Weston.

____

