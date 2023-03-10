Watch Now
The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum is telling stories of local women

The Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum is illuminated in blue and yellow as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 18:06:58-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CPSM) is joining organizations across the country to help celebrate National Women's History Month. CPSM will be selling tickets for $5 each to view the women's stories through exhibits on Sat. March 11, and Sat. March 18. The event is called "History Stroll: Women's Voices, Women's Lives."

Below is a list of the exhibits on display at the museum:

  • COS@150: Exploring Colorado Springs' Story Through Objects
  • This Shall Be the Land for Women
  • Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project
  • Any Place that is North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs
  • A Home of One's Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson
  • The Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region A through Z

Sarah Byrn Rickman will be presenting "The Women's History Month Scavenger Hunt" on Sat. March 11 from 2-3 p.m. The event is free to the public.

There is also a Women's History Month Scavenger Hunt that is being held at the museum all month long every Tuesday-Saturday during business hours.

For more information, visit the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum's Website.
