City shares update on potential changes to Nevada and Platte Ave intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Making a left turn. At the intersection around the Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward.

"You shouldn't turn in front of a statue if you're unsure of it, you should avoid it," said Bobbie Romero.

For Romero, a left turn by another driver claimed her father's life. Sunday, she was calling for change to come to that intersection.

"The city of Colorado Springs needs to listen to us,"Romero said. "I would invite them to sit down with a family like mine and see how it has impacted us."

According to the city, there are no current plans to change traffic flow around General Palmer

A statement from Colorado Springs' Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbee read: "We are still evaluating options and feasibility based on both impacts and cost, and it will likely be six months or more before we were ready to make a decision."

Just over a year ago, no left turn signs were added to the intersection so drivers couldn't turn north south onto Nevada. Throughout the day, drivers neglected those signs, as I saw many drivers turn illegally.

People walking along the crosswalk shared the near misses and concerns they have.

"I've noticed especially during the lunch rush, when a lot of people there's a blind spot," said Amara de la Rosa.

"I definitely have noticed that there are a few accidents here," said Felicity Honorio.

