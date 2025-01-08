Walsenburg names new police chief under investigation by his previous department

WALSENBURG — The City of Walsenburg has a new police chief. Mayor Gary Vezanni says they hired Bill Vinelli as their new Police Chief on January 2, but, the mayor confirms the chief is under investigation by his previous department.

The mayor says though they learned about them on Monday, the hiring committee decided that the allegations against Chief Vinelli were not substantial enough not to hire him.

Vinelli was placed on administrative leave from the Morrison Police Department in November. In a meeting Tuesday, citizens met Vinelli and asked questions.

The mayor shared that Vinelli is not under contract, so, if they learn from Morrison that the investigation turns up something that Vinelli did not disclose, they can go back on the hiring.

Walsenburg previously relied on the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office for protection, but as we previously reported, last year, the sheriff decided they'd no longer work in the city as his deputies were unable to do that and protect the county.

WATCH: Sheriff explains why he abruptly ended the deal to patrol Walsenburg

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.