City of Pueblo working to make safety improvements around Haaf Elementary

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is working to make it safer for kids to get to school on the east side. Safety improvements will be made in the area around Hoff Elementary.

Pueblo City Government is set to receive $90,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) Safe Routes to Schools project. This includes building sidewalks to give students an easier path to the school entrance and more visible crosswalks to alert drivers.

"Improving the walkways and bike paths to school in our neighborhoods is very important for our kids getting to school safely," said Andrew Hayes with the City of Pueblo. "This program called Safe Routes to Schools is one of the funding mechanisms that allows us to get those projects in place."

The money still has to be approved by city council, which is expected to happen sometime this month.

