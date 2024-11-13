City of Pueblo unveils EV Readiness Plan Monday

PUEBLO — Pueblo wants to be more electric vehicle (EV) friendly. The city unveiled its EV Readiness Plan Monday.

The plan aims to create a vehicle charging infrastructure in the Steel City to accommodate EV drivers locally and those traveling through.

WATCH: New solar powered EV chargers in downtown Pueblo

The city public works department plans to install 48 new charging ports when grant money becomes available.

"So, with 600 EVs registered in the city already, and that number expected to grow in the coming years, we need to be able to provide public charging infrastructure at certain locations for meeting that demand," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "That includes both our local residents and people on the highway that are passing through the city."

The next EV charging ports will be installed at the Main Street and Weisbrod parking garages by the end of next year.

