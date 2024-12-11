Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City of Pueblo to test wastewater in order to detect illegal drug use

Pueblo is looking to the city's wastewater to detect the types of illegal drugs residents are using.
Posted

PUEBLO — Pueblo is looking to the city's wastewater to detect the types of illegal drugs residents are using.

The Pueblo Health Department will be working with Biobot analytics to make this happen. BioBot will test the city's sewer water for high-risk substances and provide the findings to the health department to share publicly.

"I think it's important so that we can continue to work with our community partners such as law enforcement and first responders to adjust their response... and continually improve as a community," said Sara Caporicci with the Pueblo Health Department.

The substance use data will be accessible on the Pueblo Health Department's website. The Pueblo Health Department says it's updated about every two weeks.

___



Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather

A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm.

Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community