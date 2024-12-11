City of Pueblo to test wastewater in order to detect illegal drug use

PUEBLO — Pueblo is looking to the city's wastewater to detect the types of illegal drugs residents are using.

The Pueblo Health Department will be working with Biobot analytics to make this happen. BioBot will test the city's sewer water for high-risk substances and provide the findings to the health department to share publicly.

"I think it's important so that we can continue to work with our community partners such as law enforcement and first responders to adjust their response... and continually improve as a community," said Sara Caporicci with the Pueblo Health Department.

The substance use data will be accessible on the Pueblo Health Department's website. The Pueblo Health Department says it's updated about every two weeks.

