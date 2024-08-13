City of Pueblo sees the highest number of illegal graffiti in six years, 15% up in 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. — People who live in Pueblo are concerned about an eyesore in the community right now.

The city is seeing the highest number of illegal graffiti in six years. It says cases have increased nearly 15% this year.

"This is the busiest year when it comes to graffiti," said Mike Purdy who's Community Service Coordinator at City of Pueblo.

Purdy says crews are out on the streets more often this year than in past years.

"COVID surprisingly didn't slow that much. People have more time to do it," Purdy said.

Purdy says when gang-related graffiti pops up in the community, it becomes a safety concern.

"We stay in touch with Pueblo Police," Purdy said. "We let them know what we are doing, What we came across."

Mayor Graham, in a statement, said the city's municipal court community service team does a great job addressing the issues the city receives complaints about in the city.

Purdy says the city needs the public's help, asking it to report graffiti to (719)553-2501.

