City of Pueblo recommends non-profit Safeside Recovery take over homeless shelter full time

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is recommending that a non-profit should become the official operator of the city's only homeless shelter.

On Tuesday night, Pueblo City Council will discuss whether Safeside Recovery should take over the shelter full time.

What does this mean for those who use the shelter? Under Safeside Recovery, the homeless shelter in Pueblo would continue to offer a place for unhoused people to stay all year round.

“It all starts with us with compassion. Our heart goes out to the people we see everyday,” said Rob Miller, President of Safeside Recovery.

The organization is not new to Pueblo. They offer peer guidance and support groups for unhoused people who are a part of the shelter's residency program.

For the past six months, the city contracted Safeside to provide temporary shelter services until a permanent provider was chosen. Earlier this year, Safeside applied for the full time role.

“We have great relationships with the people and I think they appreciate what we are doing. They can see our hearts,” said Miller.

You can read a statement from the City of Pueblo below:

“The City of Pueblo selected SafeSide Recovery Foundation for the shelter operator because they successfully answered the request for proposal, (RFP), fulfilling the requirements outlined by the City.” City of Pueblo

The city will still own the two shelter buildings and oversee the finances.

“We have a very friendly and cooperative relationship with the city. They've been incredibly supportive in far as taking care of the facility. They come in and fix things," said Miller. “Our plan is to be more of a partner with the city than to say we're taking it over and, you know, give it to us and we'll go.”

The plan is for Safeside to provide access to an overnight shelter, meals, and other support services and programs.

“We would really strive to have a full time Executive Director by fall. And you know, paying our people what they deserve, giving the community the shelter that they're looking for and they deserve. Those are all things that we hope to be part of,” said Miller.

The next step is for Pueblo City Council to discuss it at Tuesday night's meeting. The final reading and the vote to approve it or not will take place on Monday, June 9.

If it passes, Safeside would take over the shelter fully on June 9.

