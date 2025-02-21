City of Pueblo receives 'Safe Routes to School' grant to improve access to Haaff Elementary

PUEBLO — Pueblo Public Works wants your input on its plan to make walking to an elementary school on the east side of the city safer for students.

The City of Pueblo recently received a "Safe Routes to School" grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. It will use the money to improve access to Haaff Elementary School.

The city plans to do the following:



build more sidewalks

improve crosswalks

rebuild the intersection of Chinook Lane and Jerry Murphy Road, which is located next to the school.

"So, this project in particular will help with making sure that kids can get to and from school safely, and those that walk or bike in their neighborhoods... have a safe pathway to get there," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

If all goes to plan, work is scheduled to start early this summer.

