City of Pueblo receives grant to assist in funding of the Real Time Crime Center

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo has received a $1 million grant from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to assist with funding the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).

The city says Mayor Heather Graham, Police Chief Chris Noeller and Chief of Staff Brian McCain recently presented before DOLA regarding the grant application.

According to the city, consideration for the grant was based on the following:



energy impact

degree of need

measurable outcomes

amount of request

relationship to the community goals

level of local match

community support

management capacity

resiliency and readiness to go

“This is the second $1 million award the City of Pueblo has received this year from the Department of Local Affairs which provides a tremendous influx of dollars for critical needs in our community,” said Mayor Graham. “While the Real Time Crime Center is already up and running, we are expanding the ShotSpotter technology, capacity and applying more upgrades to assist our officers during critical calls.”

The RTCC went live in early July and it includes the following:



ShotSpotter technology

officer worn body camera footage

drone footage when deployed by police

camera footage, such as doorbell or security cameras

license plate readers

The city says this allows non-sworn personnel to assist police officers with a call in real time. The RTCC provides information to be relayed in a time of need during crisis or emergency.

“We are excited to receive this grant and looking forward to the increased capability this funding will bring to our Real Time Crime Center and our officers on the street,” said Police Chief Noeller.

The city says they are required to match the grant, meaning $2 million will be allocated to the RTCC.

According to the city, the RTCC has been utilized to identify individuals with car theft, shot detections that weren't reported and other crime related incidents.

The grant provides funding to increase ShotSpotter locations and fund upgrades to expand technology.

According to the city, as of Saturday, 676 incidents of shots fired have been detected by ShotSpotter. Police say they are seeing benefits of the technology in their daily calls.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.