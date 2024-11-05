Watch Now
City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing starting Tuesday night

Posted

PUEBLO — Pueblo city officials have issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency because of the cold weather moving in.

This means people experiencing homelessness can use the following:

  • local churches
  • synagogues
  • mosques
  • temples

This declaration begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 10.
___



