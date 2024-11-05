City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing starting Tuesday night

PUEBLO — Pueblo city officials have issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency because of the cold weather moving in.

This means people experiencing homelessness can use the following:



local churches

synagogues

mosques

temples

This declaration begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 10.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.