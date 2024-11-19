City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing from now until next Wednesday

PUEBLO — Pueblo city officials have issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency because of the cold weather moving in.

This means people experiencing homelessness can use the following:



local churches

synagogues

mosques

temples

This declaration began Monday and lasts until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.