City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO — In response to the cold, Pueblo city officials declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency for Tuesday night.

It went into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and it means anyone who needs temporary shelter can go to the following places:



local churches

synagogues

mosques

temples

The declaration will expire at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

___





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.