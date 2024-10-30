Watch Now
City of Pueblo issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

Adam Knapik
PUEBLO — In response to the cold, Pueblo city officials declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency for Tuesday night.

It went into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and it means anyone who needs temporary shelter can go to the following places:

  • local churches
  • synagogues
  • mosques
  • temples

The declaration will expire at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
