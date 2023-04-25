City of Pueblo hosting warrant forgiveness program this May

PUEBLO, Colorado — The City of Pueblo Municipal Court, in conjunction with other agencies, announced that they will participate in the warrant forgiveness program.

The event will take place on Sat. May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center on S. Main St. Individuals with a warrant are invited to the Municipal Court building to clear the warrant, and they will not be arrested.

Defendants will have the opportunity to resolve their cases or set a future court date.

“The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases,” said Municipal Judge Carla Sikes.

Below is a list of agencies that are helping put on the program:



10th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Colorado State Public Defender's Office

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

10th Judicial District Probation Department

Recovery Monitoring Service

Pueblo Police Department

