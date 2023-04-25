Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City of Pueblo hosting warrant forgiveness program this May

Pueblo Riverwalk
Pueblo Arkansas Riverwalk crew
A view of the Pueblo Historic Arkansas Riverwalk looking east toward potential locations for an aquatics center.
Pueblo Riverwalk
Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 21:21:05-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — The City of Pueblo Municipal Court, in conjunction with other agencies, announced that they will participate in the warrant forgiveness program.

The event will take place on Sat. May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center on S. Main St. Individuals with a warrant are invited to the Municipal Court building to clear the warrant, and they will not be arrested.

Defendants will have the opportunity to resolve their cases or set a future court date.

“The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases,” said Municipal Judge Carla Sikes.

Below is a list of agencies that are helping put on the program:

  • 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office
  • Colorado State Public Defender's Office
  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
  • 10th Judicial District Probation Department
  • Recovery Monitoring Service
  • Pueblo Police Department

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate