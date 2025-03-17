City of Pueblo hosting town halls regarding plans for housing and other services

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is asking for your help to develop its plan for housing and other services in Pueblo.

There will be town hall meetings, the first being Tuesday at the downtown library at 5 p.m. The second will be Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Barkman Library, which is located near Jerry Murphy Road and Bonforte Boulevard on the northeast side of the city.

This is meant to develop a five year plan on how Pueblo should be spending its federal dollars for the following:



housing

infrastructure

public services

"These dollars are vital in our community," said Melissa Cook, Interim Housing Administrator. "Not only do they help with the creation of new affordable housing units, they help with the preservation of existing affordable housing units and they help with critical infrastructure needs you see around town."

The City of Pueblo will have Zoom links to these meetings as well. For more information about these meetings, visit the City of Pueblo's Facebook page.

