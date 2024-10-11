City of Pueblo hosting event to dump your trash later this month

PUEBLO — Pueblo is hosting an event to dump your trash for free. The city is hosting a clean up on October 26.

This is happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colorado State University Pueblo Thunderbowl and at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The event is only open to those who live in Pueblo.

The goal is to make Pueblo cleaner and prevent illegal dumping.

"So, this is an opportunity for our residents to take care of fall clean up and spring clean up items around their house," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "It gives them a chance to get rid of items for free... we think this is an important part of... giving folks an opportunity to get rid of these things at a very affordable rate, which is free."

Some of the stuff now allowed at the trash drop off include the following:



liquids

hazardous waste

construction debris

