City of Pueblo continuing to enforce harsh penalties for people who steal

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is continuing to enforce harsher penalties for people who steal. This week, council members renewed the minimum three day jail sentence for people who steal $300 or more from businesses.

This week, they updated the ordinance to make it harsher for repeat offenders who steal even less money. Now, repeat offenders who steal $100 from a business will stay in jail for at minimum three days.

"I am happy that is has worked, I hope it continues to work, and we will look at ways that we can implement ordinances like this to help clean up the crime in our community," said Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham.

The Pueblo Police Department say theft from businesses is down 29% in 2024 compared to 2023.

