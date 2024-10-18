City of Pueblo and engineering company study drainage at spots prone to flooding

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is bringing the engineering company RESPEC in to study drainage around the Colorado State Fairgrounds and in Bessemer.

Those two areas of the Steel City are prone to flooding during heavy storms, and roads there can often become submerged after rain.

"These are areas that have had historic floods over decades, areas that were built before current stormwater standards were in place, said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "So, this will help bring those areas up to code and make sure that we don't have the flooding issues in those neighborhoods."

The city is investing more than $200,000 into the drainage project. They are working with RESPEC on a final plan, which is expected to be done next summer.

