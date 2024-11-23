City of Manitou Springs offering free parking this holiday season

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs is making holiday shopping easier and more enjoyable by offering free two-hour parking during the holiday season.

This offer will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 30, which is Small Business Saturday, and from December 14 through December 25. The city says parking is free after 6 p.m.

The city says this offer is in place to encourage visitors to support local businesses during the holidays. It applies to the following parking lots:



Hiawatha Lot

Canon Lot

Wichita Lot

Smischny Lot

On-street parking areas

For this offer, the city says you can select the two free hours at the parking kiosks. For realtime parking availability and updates, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

___





James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away. How the castle he created is carrying on his legacy Mr. Bishop spent 44 years of his life building the castle. It is now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. James Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.