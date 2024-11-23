City of Manitou Springs offering free parking this holiday season

Watch Now
On Saturday, November 30, shoppers will be able to park for free from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. It's all to help encourage people to shop on Small Business Saturday. Parking will also be free after 6 p.m. December 14-25.
MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs is making holiday shopping easier and more enjoyable by offering free two-hour parking during the holiday season.

This offer will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 30, which is Small Business Saturday, and from December 14 through December 25. The city says parking is free after 6 p.m.

The city says this offer is in place to encourage visitors to support local businesses during the holidays. It applies to the following parking lots:

  • Hiawatha Lot
  • Canon Lot
  • Wichita Lot
  • Smischny Lot
  • On-street parking areas

For this offer, the city says you can select the two free hours at the parking kiosks. For realtime parking availability and updates, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

