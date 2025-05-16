City of Manitou Springs lifts all water restrictions, residents get the green light to resume normal use

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In an announcement from Friday morning, the City of Manitou Springs has lifted all water restrictions.

Indoor restrictions were lifted Thursday, outdoor restrictions were lifted today.

Residents and businesses alike have the green light to continue normal water

use, including "bathing, dishwashing, laundry, irrigation, and sprinkler system operation."

The City says that the turbidity levels in French Creek have decreased enough for the treatment plant to be able to consistently treat the water.

On Thursday, the treatment plant processed 697,000 gallons of water.

With the city returning to normal water use operations, officials will continue to keep a close eye on conditions and system performance.

Additional statements from the city can be found below:

"The City encourages everyone to remain mindful of how we use water every day. Living a conservation-minded lifestyle in Manitou Springs helps preserve the health of our watershed, ensures future supply stability, and supports the sustainability of our mountain community. Even small actions, taken collectively, make a lasting difference."



"This event was a powerful reminder of how interconnected we are as a community and how quickly collective action can make a difference. Manitou Springs has once again shown that through cooperation and care for one another, we are capable of navigating challenges with strength and unity. The City is proud of its residents, businesses, and partners, and confident that this spirit of resilience will continue to define our community moving forward." The City of Manitou Springs





