Manitou Springs lifts indoor water restrictions following latest update

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After days of mandatory water restrictions, the City of Manitou Springs has announced that indoor water restrictions have been lifted.

This means that residents and businesses can do laundry, wash dishes, and bathe normally.

According to the City, on Wednesday, the Water Treatment Plant successfully treated approximately 457,000 gallons of water, the most since restrictions began.

Additionally, Colorado Springs Utilities has repaired the CSU-managed pipeline ahead of schedule, successfully recharging it.

As of Thursday, the city can use "Manitou Springs-owned Fry-Arkansas" water through this system.

Outdoor water restrictions are still in place, and any "lawn irrigation, landscape watering, and sprinkler system operation" must be postponed until the water system has fully recovered.

The city thanks several businesses, community centers, and even the school district for their efforts in helping conserve water.

“This week has shown what we can accomplish when we come together and make every effort to protect our shared resources."



“From the businesses that closed, to the families that changed their routines, to the organizations that stepped in to help—every action mattered." Denise Howell, City Administrator

You can contact one of the following if you have any urgent water-related concerns:



Public Works Emergency Line: (719)685-2557

Urgent Public Works Issues: (719)492-0058

Water/Sewer Emergencies: (719)492-1970

General Inquiries: (719)685-2573

The city also asks that residents, business owners, and utility customers enroll in the Manitou Springs CivicReady alert system to receive updates on the situation.

You can enroll for the alerts here.





