City of Manitou Springs introducing new digital parking permit system

PUEBLO — The City of Manitou Springs Parking and Mobility Department has announced a new digital parking permit system.

The process took effect on Monday. The City of Manitou Springs says all 2024 permits will be valid until February 1. They say this implementation will do the following:



ensure compliance

improve efficiency

mitigate issues related to forged permits and parking pass abuse

The city says community members and businesses can apply for these permits on the City of Manitou Springs' Parking & Mobility Permits Website. For more information, you can call the department at (719)685-2600.

___





____

