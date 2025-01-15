Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City of Manitou Springs introducing new digital parking permit system

Manitou Springs parking
KOAA Lindsey Jensen
Manitou Springs parking
Posted

PUEBLO — The City of Manitou Springs Parking and Mobility Department has announced a new digital parking permit system.

The process took effect on Monday. The City of Manitou Springs says all 2024 permits will be valid until February 1. They say this implementation will do the following:

  • ensure compliance
  • improve efficiency
  • mitigate issues related to forged permits and parking pass abuse

The city says community members and businesses can apply for these permits on the City of Manitou Springs' Parking & Mobility Permits Website. For more information, you can call the department at (719)685-2600.

___



Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December.

CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community