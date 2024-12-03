City of Manitou Springs announces 2024 Photo Contest winners

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Monday, the City of Manitou Springs announced the winners of their 2024 Photo Contest! The city says they received almost 30 submissions of more than 70 photos for this year's contest.
This year's first place winner, Brody Everett Photography, won $200 in Manitou Money. The photo will be the profile picture for the City's website and social media. You can view the photo below:
First Place: Brody Everett Photography
The second place winner, Jon Watt at JWatt Photography, won $150 in Manitou Money. The photo, which you can view below, will be the cover photo for the City's social media pages:
Second Place: Jon Watt at JWatt Photography
The third place winner, Nicole Ford Photography, won $100 in Manitou Money. The photo is below:
Third Place: Nicole Ford Photography
The city says the top 10 selected photos will be showcased on their social media channels, and may be featured in the City's promotional materials or on their website. You can view the rest of the top 10 winners and their photos below:
Fourth Place: Luke Harper Prince
Fifth Place: Mickey Simpson Photography
Sixth Place: Zach Vogel Photography
Seventh Place: Leslie Kingman
Eighth Place: Tom Bonifas Photos
Ninth Place: James McCarty III
10th Place: Beverly Tagliarina
The City of Manitou Springs says the would like to thank everyone who participated and they are looking forward to next year's contest!
___
CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl
A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.