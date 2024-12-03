City of Manitou Springs announces 2024 Photo Contest winners

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Monday, the City of Manitou Springs announced the winners of their 2024 Photo Contest! The city says they received almost 30 submissions of more than 70 photos for this year's contest.

This year's first place winner, Brody Everett Photography, won $200 in Manitou Money. The photo will be the profile picture for the City's website and social media. You can view the photo below:

First Place: Brody Everett Photography

Brody Everett Photography

The second place winner, Jon Watt at JWatt Photography, won $150 in Manitou Money. The photo, which you can view below, will be the cover photo for the City's social media pages:

Second Place: Jon Watt at JWatt Photography

Jon Watt at JWatt Photography

The third place winner, Nicole Ford Photography, won $100 in Manitou Money. The photo is below:

Third Place: Nicole Ford Photography

Nicole Ford Photography

The city says the top 10 selected photos will be showcased on their social media channels, and may be featured in the City's promotional materials or on their website. You can view the rest of the top 10 winners and their photos below:

Fourth Place: Luke Harper Prince

Luke Harper Prince

Fifth Place: Mickey Simpson Photography

Mickey Simpson Photography

Sixth Place: Zach Vogel Photography

Zach Vogel Photography

Seventh Place: Leslie Kingman

Leslie Kingman

Eighth Place: Tom Bonifas Photos

Tom Bonifas Photos

Ninth Place: James McCarty III

James McCarty III

10th Place: Beverly Tagliarina

Beverly Tagliarina

The City of Manitou Springs says the would like to thank everyone who participated and they are looking forward to next year's contest!

___





CPW Hunting Coyote after it Attacks 4-year-old Girl A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Thanksgiving Day, in northern Colorado Springs near Monument Creek and I-25. A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in north Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.