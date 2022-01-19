City of Fountain placed on accident alert status amid icy road conditions

FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status on Wednesday due to icy road conditions.

According to the city, if you're involved in an accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles are registered, exchange information with the other party.

Within 72 hours, please report the incident online.

The alert status comes as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across El Paso and eastern Fremont counties until 8 P.M.

Keep up to date with the weather in south Colorado as our News5 team tracks the latest updates online.

