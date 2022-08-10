City of Colorado Springs working to exempt new delivery fee from sales tax

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is working to exempt the newly added delivery fees from being included in city sales tax.

On July 1, the Colorado Retail Delivery Fee law went into effect, which adds a 27-cent fee on most deliveries. The money will go towards local and state road projects, pollution reduction projects, and electric vehicle programs.

Deliveries from sites like Amazon, and food deliveries through sites such as GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats now have this fee included.

Colorado Springs lawmakers are now working to exempt the fee from being included in the city sales tax.

Chief Finance Officer Charae McDaniel told City Council on Mon. that city staff is working on this, and a presentation will be made to the board in the coming weeks. .

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and Councilman Dave Donelson are in favor of the change.

This fee is expected to increase with inflation on the rise.

