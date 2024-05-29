City of Colorado Springs unveils new development tracking website

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs revealed a new website and project notification posters to communicate development projects better across the city.

The development tracker website includes an interactive map that shows projects that are under review or recently approved. The map also provides residents with additional project information such as whether or not the project has been approved.

“The City is proud to release these new tools to help ensure residents know what development projects are proposed for their neighborhoods, along with the ways they can comment on them and participate in public meetings,” said Katie Carleo, acting Assistant Planning Director. “A key part of our review process for a development application is receiving comments from residents, and we want to ensure that process is as transparent and clear as possible.”

In addition to the launch of the new website, the city said people can expect new posters and notification postcards. The notifications will have all of the related development application information and meetings about proposed developments.

Earlier this month, the City of Colorado Springs unveiled a new AI-powered chatbot on the website called "AskCOS."

To see what developments are underway in your neighborhood click here.

___





Analysis: Taller Buildings in Downtown Could Have Sizable Economic Impact As debate continues on whether to limit building heights in downtown Colorado Springs, economists predict such large-scale projects would bring significant economic benefits to the region and downtown corridor. High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.