Colorado Springs unveils new AI-powered chatbot on city's website, 'AskCOS'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs launched a new AI-powered chatbot to get information to people more easily.

The city calls the new virtual chatbot "AskCOS", and is available on both the mobile and desktop versions of the city's website.

Already in April, the city says AskCOS has already assisted over 3,200 people and provided 4,100 responses.

According to the city, all of the information provided by the chatbot is through city's website information and does not use AI to provide answers from any other website or search engine.

The tool is only an informational tool at this time and does not process service requests, those must still be made through the GoCOS App or website.

The company Citibot also has created similar chatbots for Denver and other municipalities across the country.

____

With warmer weather approaching, see what the leading cause of rattlesnake bites is, and what to do if a rattlesnake crosses your path. Be Rattlesnake Ready

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.