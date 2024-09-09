City of Colorado Springs to host 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will be hosting their annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony Wednesday at the Peace Officers; Memorial, which is located in Memorial Park.

The remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. with welcome remarks from Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade. The commemoration, which is free to the public, will also include a wreath-laying ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Mike Gould, who is a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant (Lt.) General. He is also a former superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

Lt. Gould was the commander of the Cheyenne Mountain Operations Center when the attacks happened. The center provided information to the Pentagon and transmitted NORAD orders to ground all aircrafts in the United States.

The city says Lt. Gould will share his recollections of 9/11 at the ceremony.

Lt. Gould also graduated from USAFA in 1976 and held many key positions in the Air Force.

After retiring from the Air Force, Lt. Gould was appointed to the inaugural College Football Playoff Selection Committee. He is now serving as the Executive Vice Chair of the Association of Graduates and Air Force Academy Foundation.

The city says they've hosted a 9/11 commemoration in Colorado Springs since 2002.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.