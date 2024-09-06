City of Colorado Springs releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has released its noise data collected during the opening weekend at the Ford Amphitheater.

This comes after News5's request for the records was initially denied last month.

The noise data provided by the city includes pictures and videos of decibel readings taken inside the venue and surrounding neighborhoods. The city says the decibel levels tracked during opening weekend complied with the requirements in the amphitheater's development plan.

News5 went through the data and found no sound violations.

The venue cannot exceed 110 decibels more than once during a five minute period measured about 100 feet from the stage.

Some neighbors living near the venue say the concerts, however, are still too loud.

The amphitheater's owners have since agreed to extend an existing sound wall to mitigate the noise and to stop fireworks, except for the Fourth of July.

