City of Colorado Springs opens survey for parking downtown and Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is looking for feedback from the community, businesses and visitors to help better manage downtown and Old Colorado City.
You're encouraged to fill out a survey to tell the city about your experiences with parking in these areas. They want to know how to manage parking better.
Survey responses will be used by the city to help manage the city's parking and curb management plan.
To take the survey, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. The survey closes on August 28.
In September 2023, free parking lots in Old Colorado City became paid lots.
Impact of paid parking in Old Colorado City
