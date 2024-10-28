City of Colorado Springs offering prizes to those who sign up for new texting service

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs wants people to engage with local government and is offering prizes to sign up for a new texting service.

It's called the Olympic City USA hometown giveaway.

The text alerts will keep you up to date on major city issues. If you sign up for the texts by November 1, you have the chance to win some prizes. You can also get bonus entries if you get a friend to sign up.

Prizes range from cash to tickets to an Air Force football game to a round of golf.

To enter, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

