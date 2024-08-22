City of Colorado Springs launching 'COS Business Navigator' Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs and Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be launching the 'COS Business Navigator' Thursday.
The free resource aims to help the public navigate the process of launching a new business in Colorado Springs, which they say can be confusing and overwhelming.
The city says the resource will answer common questions for a starting a new business.
It will be unveiled Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which is located near Prospect Lake.
Mayor Mobolade and Brandon Eldridge, the Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center are expected to speak.
