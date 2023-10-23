City of Colorado Springs hosting town hall on Mayor's 2024 Budget

COLORADO SPRINGS — The public will have the opportunity to give feedback during a town hall tonight on Mayor Yemi Mobalade's proposed $428 million budget for 2024. The Council Work Session Special Meeting happens at 5:30 pm at Council Chambers.

Mayor Mobolade's budget to the city council presented to the city council included what he referenced as necessary cuts and a $10 million dollar withdrawal from reserves to keep the budget balanced. He says the budget focuses on public safety, school zones, and continuing capital improvements.

The mayor is asking each city department to decide how to cut 3.4% of its spending, which could result in hiring freezes.

"These are difficult decisions. All options for balancing the budget were explored to minimize the impact of these reductions to our level of service to our community and to our departments," Mobolade said in a press conference earlier this month.

The budget includes $8.7 million for salary increases to civilians, sworn police officers, and sworn firefighters, step and market increases for police and firefighters, and pay for performance for civilian employees.

The city council plans to hold meetings on the budget this month with a plan to approve the budget at the end of November.

Just before the meeting on the budget, there is a 5:00 p.m. protest at City Hall planned by groups opposed to Colorado Springs 2A which asks voters to approve the retention and spending of $4.75 million dollars in excess tax revenues to build a new training facility for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Stop Cop City COS claims the city could spend money in a different way to have a real impact on the causes of crime in our community. According to a release, "Speakers at the event will include coalition members and individuals who have been negatively affected by CSPD."

The group cites recent lawsuits against the police department and recent violent interactions with police as evidence more funding for police is not needed.

One of the scheduled speakers, Chauncy Johnson, recently spoke to city council stating the money could be used for other things, like helping the homeless community and more support for mental health.

“We also want to express that there needs to be options talked about. Public safety, it also doesn't just look like enforcement, or having the police around, it looks like making sure that you have a house around your home, ensuring that you have a roof over your head and clothes on your back,” said Johnson.

Mayor Mobolade supports the ballot question. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says a new training facility is needed.

The current building is about 32,000 square feet and needs $4 million in repairs. Chief Vasquez said they need to double the size of the facility, since they’ve outgrown the building.

Here's the language on the ballots already sent out to registered voters in Colorado Springs:

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2A (Vote YES or NO)

Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the city of Colorado Springs be permitted to retain and spend $4,750,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, constructing, and equipping a training facility for the Colorado Springs Police Department, this amount being the estimated 2022 revenues above the 2022 fiscal year revenue/spending limitations, as a voter approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory, and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

Ballots were mailed out by Clerk & Recorder's Offices starting on October 16. Your mail-in ballot is due by 7 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, November 7.

Other line items in Mayor Mobalade's budget include:



$7.5 million for full-year funding for the portion of compensation and positions that were phased in during 2023, increased costs for Police and Fire sworn pensions, and for increased medical plan costs; net of decreases to worker’s comp and life insurance costs that have no impact on benefit to employees.

Elevation of Housing and Community Vitality to a stand-alone department, along with the appointment of a Chief Housing Officer.

$2.2 million of increased funding for insourcing fleet maintenance to increase the level of service and reduce turnaround times.

$1.9 million of matched funding to leverage $15.4 million for critical infrastructure and transportation-related capital projects.

$1 million of increased funding for Information Technology for updating backup technology at the Data Center and establishing a new Disaster Recovery location that will protect the City’s ability to continue to provide services in the event of extreme weather events, a cybersecurity attack or other disaster.

$1.3 million of continued funding for the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act operating and capital projects to maintain and improve accessibility.

$500,000 increased funding to address Information Technology core infrastructure, applications, and cybersecurity.

$2.0 million to fund increased rates for insurance premiums, fuel, and utilities, as well as contractual increases, including animal law enforcement services.

Increased funding of $230,000 in Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services to provide 1.5 positions to provide school programming at Rock Ledge Ranch, additional patrols at Catamount Reservoir during its closure, and additional seasonal staffing at Sertich Ice Center. These costs are directly offset by increased revenue.

Increase of $52,100 for additional services and facility maintenance at Deerfield and Hillside Community Centers (offset by increased revenue).

Increased funding of $1.3 million in Public Works to provide two positions for traffic signal maintenance, a result of an intergovernmental agreement with El Paso County, and for six positions related to traffic control and work in the rights-of-way for telecommunications projects. Each of these positions is directly offset by increased revenue.

$170,000 of additional funding to Mountain Metro Transit for increased contract costs to sustain transit services, and $180,000 increased funding for security at the Downtown Transit Center.

