City of Colorado Springs earns 2025 Military Friendly Employer Designation

News 5 Staff
COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has earned a Bronze Military Friendly Employer designation for next year. Institutions who earned this were evaluated using public data and proprietary survey responses.

More than 1,200 companies participated in these surveys, according to the city.

The city says nearly 20% of their employees are veterans. The city is one of the core employers of the coalition Employer Roundtable, which includes the following:

  • City of Colorado Springs
  • Colorado Springs Utilities
  • Deloitte
  • USAA
  • UCHealth

This coalition works closing with the following to assist with military spouse employment, and link them with jobs, opportunities and resources:

  • Peterson Space Force Station
  • Schriever Space Force Station
  • Fort Carson Army Post
  • Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station
  • United States Air Force Academy

The city says they also participate in Hiring our Heroes (HOH) a program for transitioning military and their spouses. They are also a part of Veteran's Local Government Management Fellowship (VLGMF) which works to place transitioning veterans in a fellowship for up to 16 weeks.
“We are proud of the City once again earning the designation as a Military Friendly Employer,” said Sallie Clark, the City’s Senior Advisor for Government & Military Engagement in the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs. “We are continually working with our military community and installations to make not only our City a military-friendly employer, but our entire region, open to employing veterans, spouses and family members of our active service members.”

