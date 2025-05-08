City of Colorado Springs creates Military Welcome Program for servicemembers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has created the Military Welcome Program, which connects servicemembers, veterans, and their families to small businesses.

According to the city, the program is designed to support servicemembers, veterans, and their families in the following ways:



show appreciation

foster economic growth

build community

The small businesses that participate in this program offer military discounts on products and services.

For an interactive map of participating businesses, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

For local businesses interested in participating, you can register by filling out a Military Welcome enrollment form.

Once enrolled, businesses will receive an email and a display decal that shows their commitment to honoring the military community.

