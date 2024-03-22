City of Colorado Springs beginning its campaign to get 2C sales tax back on the November ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs is beginning its campaign to get a voter-approved sales tax back on the ballot this November. 2C is the city's road improvement plan for rebuilding and improving Colorado Springs roadways.

2C will expire at the end of 2025, but the city wants voters to approve it before then so there is no gap in road maintenance.

On Thursday, the city launched a new website educating people about 2C. It also has a story map, showing what roads have been or will be paved because of this tax.

Colorado Springs voters first approved the 2c percent sales tax in 2015 and renewed it again in 2019. Because of this the city said they have repaved 1,600 lane miles, installed more than 9,400 new and retrofitted pedestrian ramps, and replaced almost 306 miles of curb and gutter and 3.6 million square feet of sidewalk.

“While we have, we've been doing great work for the last nine years. There are still thousands of lane miles of lane miles that need to be repaved as we catch up on decades of deferred maintenance,” Mayor Mobolade said.

During his monthly press conference on Thursday, Mayor Mobolade asked for voters to say yes to 2C.

“I'm asking you for your support, for us to continue this work of creating smoother roads and as we invest in your city and community,” Mayor Mobolade said.

Hannah Martinez has lived in Colorado Springs for years and says the roads need a lot of work.

“I think that they're terrible. I think that we could definitely use some more help on our roads,” Martinez said.

She said she is in favor of renewing 2C.

“It will help everybody, not just ourselves. And I bet you everybody wants that. So why not just make it better for everybody,” Martinez said.

Laura Ford lives on the southeast side of Colorado Springs and says she also supports the tax.

“It's a lot easier to pay a tax like that than to see a big jump in your property taxes. I think that, you know, we're all using the roads in some ways, so we should all pitch in,” Ford said.

She believes for the size of Colorado Springs, the city is doing an adequate job maintaining the roads.

“They have to prioritize obviously which ones happen first. But yeah, I think that, you know, it's when you're paying tax dollars, you want to see that work get done,” Ford said.

Ford said she is seeing her tax dollars paying off.

“They had recently done curb and gutter and sidewalks and things, probably a year to two years ago. And so, yeah, it's nice to see that because other areas haven't been done yet. And, you know, you see the difference when you're walking or things like that, that it makes a big difference in how you feel about your neighborhood when it's kept up,” Ford said.

On the 2C story map, Ford can see her street will be paved this year. Other people can view what streets have been or will be paved up until 2027.

“If it is on the list to get done, I think it is great to keep them up before they get too bad,” Ford said.

In the meantime, Martinez just hopes her drive around town will get smoother.

“We should just be cruising, not worried about nothing, just getting to our destination and not have to worry about anything else ruining,” Martinez said.

Many drivers in Colorado Springs complain about the pothole. The money to fix those comes from the general fund, not 2C.

As for 2C, A city spokesperson says it now gets referred to the city council. They then decide if it will be included on the November ballot.

____

