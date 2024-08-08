City of Colorado Springs asks for public feedback on updated homelessness response plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The city of Colorado Springs is asking for public feedback after updating its long-term homelessness response plan.

The updated plan has been designed to reflect the community's priorities when it comes to homelessness. The plan also outlines key strategies to help address homelessness in Colorado Springs.

It will present clear roles and prioritization for funding that should help in the community-wide effort to keep homelessness brief and nonrecurring.

The Housing and Community Vitality department will host an in-person meeting to let the public know more about the plan and get their feedback on Thursday, Aug 15 from 1-2 p.m. at the City Administration Building. A virtual meeting will also be held from 6-7 p.m.

Those looking to attend either event can register at the 2024 Homelessness Response Plan website.

As we previously reported, data from last year's Point in Time Survey counted 130 families experiencing homelessness in El Paso County.

However, service providers in Colorado Springs say this number is lower than the reality of the actual homeless population.

Andy Barton, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, told News 5 that one of the biggest obstacles for homeless families is the high cost of rent.

This problem is not only serving as an obstacle to homeless families, but renters all across Colorado Springs reports News 5's Peter Choi.

Many renters are squeezing their budgets due to rising rent costs, including those living in "affordable housing".

