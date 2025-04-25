City of Colorado Springs announces 2026 Park System Master Plan Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (CRVS) has announced the 2026 Park System Master Plan.

On Friday, City of Colorado Springs representatives outlined the project's goals and phases of upcoming processes.

It's an update to the 2014 plan, and the city says it aims to create a vision for the parks system.

According to the city, the plan will address the needs of the growing community for the next 10 to 15 years.

For details and additional project information, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

