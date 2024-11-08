City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County offices to close on Veterans Day

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Offices and the City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

The following administrative and elected offices in El Paso County will be closed:



El Paso County Assessor’s Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)

El Paso County Combined Courts Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

CSU Extension

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office

El Paso County Coroner’s Office Pikes Peak Workforce Center

The El Paso County Department of Human Services

Additionally, the county says the North Branch, which is located at Union Town Center, will be closed on Saturday, November 9, in observance of Veterans Day.

The following City of Colorado Springs facilities will be closed on Monday:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Community Center

Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.