City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County offices to close on Veterans Day

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Offices and the City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
The following administrative and elected offices in El Paso County will be closed:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
- El Paso County Combined Courts Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- CSU Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office
- El Paso County Coroner’s Office Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- The El Paso County Department of Human Services
Additionally, the county says the North Branch, which is located at Union Town Center, will be closed on Saturday, November 9, in observance of Veterans Day.
The following City of Colorado Springs facilities will be closed on Monday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Community Center
- Helen Hunt Falls Visitor Center
- Hillside Community Center
- Meadows Park Community Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
___
Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County
As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.