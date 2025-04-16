City holding open house Wednesday for start of Highway 24/Peterson project

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting an open house for the U.S. Highway 24/Peterson Interchange Project.

It will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Colorado Freedom Church, which is located on Galley Road.

The project aims to provide a safer, more secure, and efficient transition to the Peterson Space Force Base North Gate.

It also aims to support base access control in emergency operations and account for increased traffic on adjacent roadways.

For more information about the project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

