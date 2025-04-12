City Council will be sworn into office at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, April 11, Mayor Yemi Mobolade certified the Colorado Springs City Council Election results.

You can find the City Council members and the districts they represent below:



District 1: Dave Donelson (Incumbent)

District 2: Tom Bailey

District 3: Brandy Williams

District 4: Kimberly Gold

District 5: Nancy Henjum (Incumbent)

District 6: Ronald Rainey Jr.

Following the results, community members are invited to join the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, April 15, at the Pioneers Museum South Lawn.

The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to use the city parking garages, but the city advises that parking in the area will be limited.

Vermijo Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for the ceremony. Drivers should find alternative routes during this time.

In the afternoon, City Council will have a Special Meeting at City Hall to elect a new Council President and President Pro Tem.





