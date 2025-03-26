City Council votes to increase rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted to increase gas rates for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers Tuesday.
The average customer will see their utility bill increase by around $7 per month. It will take effect next week.
CSU says the rate increase is necessary because natural gas use this winter was higher than anticipated because of extremely cold temperatures.
They also say this increase will not have an impact on electric rates.
___
