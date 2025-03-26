Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City Council votes to increase rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

Colorado Springs City Council voted to increase gas rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers today.
utilities_main.jpg
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted to increase gas rates for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers Tuesday.

The average customer will see their utility bill increase by around $7 per month. It will take effect next week.

CSU says the rate increase is necessary because natural gas use this winter was higher than anticipated because of extremely cold temperatures.

They also say this increase will not have an impact on electric rates.

___



Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading

Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month.

Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community