City Council votes to increase rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council voted to increase gas rates for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers Tuesday.

The average customer will see their utility bill increase by around $7 per month. It will take effect next week.

CSU says the rate increase is necessary because natural gas use this winter was higher than anticipated because of extremely cold temperatures.

They also say this increase will not have an impact on electric rates.

___





Pueblo City Council approves 'sit-lie' ordinance on first reading Pueblo City Council members voted unanimously to move a sit-lie ordinance to a second and final vote next month. Pueblo City Council members voted to move sit-lie ordinance to second vote

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.