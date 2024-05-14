City Council to Vote on New Technology to Catch Speeders Tonight

According to our news partners at the gazette, El Paso County leads the state in fatal accidents. The leading cause of these crashes is speed. Later today, the Colorado Springs City Council will take a final vote on placing speed cameras around the city. The first vote passed last month was 7 to 2.

Police say civilian employees would run two vehicles equipped with speed cameras. The marked vans would catch speeders near school zones, parks, residential areas, and construction zones. Those are the areas where state law allows the use of the technology. El Paso County led the state's fatal accidents with 74 deaths last year, according to CDOT. Colorado Springs wouldn’t be the first department in the state to use the program- Aurora is currently trying it out.

One council member who voted against the cameras says he does not think it will accomplish what police are hoping for. Dave Donelson says "if it doesn't really change the numbers, it doesn't change the number of wrecks, the number of deaths, what are what are we really doing?" The cost of the tickets would range from 40 to 80 dollars. So far, there is no cost estimate for the program. We’ll keep our eye on this vote, again happening later today, and let you know if it passes.

