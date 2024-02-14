City Council passes resolution saying Colorado Springs is not a sanctuary city for migrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council passed a resolution Wednesday by a six to three vote, saying that Colorado Springs is not a sanctuary city.

The resolution was passed in response to the growing migrant crisis in the nation, especially in Denver. This symbolic resolution does not change any laws or put any money aside for programs, but it does show the city council's stance on the migrant situation.

During the meeting Wednesday, city attorneys said that Colorado Springs is currently not in a migrant crisis. They said that at the last check, 21 migrant families had arrived in the city, and nine of them were relying on help from local nonprofits.

As News5 previously reported, sanctuary cities are cities that in certain ways refuse to comply with federal immigration law.

Several places in Pueblo County, Denver, and Aurora have been designated as sanctuaries in Colorado.

News5's Maggie Bryan will have more on News5 at 10 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.