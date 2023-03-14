City Council approves purchase of more than 1,000 acres of open space on City's east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Over 1,000 acres of open space are coming to the east side of Colorado Springs.

City Council voted unanimously in favor of acquiring the land Tuesday, March 14th, 2023.

Funded through the Trails, Open Space and Parks Program (TOPS) the $7.5 million dollar purchase with the assistance of acquisition partner The Conservation Fund, the City plans to expand its open space network by 1,018 acres.

The property is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Corral Bluffs Candidate Open Space, which is south of State Highway 94 near South Franceville Coal Mine Road.

The space was identified as one of the potential candidates for the City’s open-space system in 2014 with the Park System Master Plan.

Once the purchase is completed, the Wild Horse Ranch property will have a master planning process with opportunities for public input on wildlife, future recreation, and public access.

"We are excited to work with The Conservation Fund to secure a major addition of open space, as the eastern edge of the city experiences urban development. Wild Horse Ranch is a unique property that will provide needed open space, wildlife conservation, and greater connectivity across the unique Colorado Springs open space network,” said Britt Haley, City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director.

