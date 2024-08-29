City and Ford Amphitheater owner plan to expand depth of existing sound wall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Changes are coming to buffer the sound coming from the Ford Amphitheater on the north end of Colorado Springs.

Neighbors around the area have been pleading with Colorado Springs City Council to do something about the noise, which they say is too loud.

Residents who live near the Ford Amphitheater express concerns to city council

So, the venue owner and the City of Colorado Springs have worked together on some changes. They say they plan to expand the depth of the existing sound wall from two to 50 feet.

Officials say that project is underway and should be done by 2025.

Fireworks will also no longer be set off at the end of shows except possibly on the Fourth of July. At this time, a decision has not been made for that holiday.

The joint statement also says they will work with a sound company to see if other measures can happen to buffer the acoustics.

