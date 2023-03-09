Circle Program wants to expand to help more people

PUEBLO, Colorado — A group in Pueblo that helps people with substance use and mental health disorders wants to expand.

Crossroads Turning Points wants to move the Circle Program to Pueblo West.

The group wants to serve 20 people instead of 16.

Crossroads is asking Pueblo City Government for $750,000 to help with building costs.

“We need to offer this, especially in our community, for people who need services. We don't want there to be a barrier, we don't want there to be a wait list, we want to be able to get them into treatment, and we want to get them into the appropriate treatment, as soon as possible,” Crossroad Turning Points Rob Archuleta said.

If all goes to plan, Crossroads plans to open the new building by next March.

The group should find out if it gets the money from the City of Pueblo by the end of the month.

