Cimarron Hills Fire responding to rollover crash Monday evening

KOAA
Posted at 7:33 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 21:33:32-04

CIMARRON HILLS, COLORADO — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a rollover crash Monday evening. It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Traffic is currently blocked at Western Dr. and Peterson Rd. which is located north of the Sand Creek Golf Course.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. News 5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
