Church of Latter-day Saints announce new Colorado Springs Temple

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Church of Latter-day Saints are announcing the site of a new Colorado Springs Temple.

The temple, which will be the city's first, will be located at the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road.

According to the Church of Latter-day Saints website, there are nearly 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 310 congregations in Colorado. This will give southern Coloradans a new place to worship.

Officials haven't released a date on when the temple will open.

